D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCI opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

