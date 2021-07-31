D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $8,714,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $165,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,169,140 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

