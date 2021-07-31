D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,015,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,035,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

NGAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NGAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

