D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AAON worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $62.15 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

