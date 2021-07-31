D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Inari Medical worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 393,134 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,580,658. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

