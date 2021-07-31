D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 111,179 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,179 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of DHI Group worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in DHI Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

