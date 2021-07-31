D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 16,444 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,444 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Anterix worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.12. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

