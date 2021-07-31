D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 249,659 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,659 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Tronox worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,235,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.43 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

