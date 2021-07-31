D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 31,737 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,737 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 716,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

