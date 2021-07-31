D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 34,162 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Herc worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2,797.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 716,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

