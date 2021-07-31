D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 389,211 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 389,211 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $114.77 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

