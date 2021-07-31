D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 73,052 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,052 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

