D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $4.21 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Global Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,434,000 after buying an additional 134,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.