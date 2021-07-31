D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 382,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

