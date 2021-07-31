D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.29% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.