Dacxi (DACXI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million

Dacxi (CURRENCY:DACXI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Dacxi coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Dacxi has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $59,578.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dacxi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00104363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00134440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.02 or 1.00318717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.34 or 0.00819746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dacxi Profile

Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,074,060 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal

Dacxi Coin Trading

