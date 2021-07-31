Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

