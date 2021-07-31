Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,339 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 5.7% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 87.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its stake in Datadog by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Datadog by 3,971.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 111.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.70. 1,808,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,874. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $8,200,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,515,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,549 shares of company stock worth $42,798,827. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

