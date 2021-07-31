Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,549 shares of company stock valued at $42,798,827. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

