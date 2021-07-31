Datamine Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,259.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $432,418.23 and $11,259.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,886 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

