Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

