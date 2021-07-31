Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.94% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $63,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,980,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 127,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD opened at $30.96 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46.

