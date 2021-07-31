DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of DaVita worth $69,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DaVita by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

