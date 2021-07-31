Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Down 10% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $246.17 million and approximately $142.39 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00008483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 68,579,559 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

