DEAPcoin (DEP) Hits Market Cap of $37.88 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $37.88 million and $3.25 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.81 or 0.00797088 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00039830 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,209,147,504 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

