Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $63.13 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00104288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00132154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.90 or 0.99982409 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00820941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.