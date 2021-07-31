DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $435,328.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,365,214 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

