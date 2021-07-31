DeGate Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.13 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $22.13 million and approximately $58,705.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00103118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00134924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,364.84 or 1.00119207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00815847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,069,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.