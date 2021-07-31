Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Critical Survey

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63 Del Taco Restaurants $491.88 million 0.63 -$89.74 million $0.36 23.64

Del Taco Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and Del Taco Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 3 0 2.75

Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Risk & Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Del Taco Restaurants 4.24% 10.47% 2.97%

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.