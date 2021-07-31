Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $52,735,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $41,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

DEN stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.