Dent (DENT) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $260.76 million and $29.35 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00797167 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

