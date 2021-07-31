DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DMTK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. 352,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,767. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $974.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,210 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in DermTech by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 216,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the first quarter worth $263,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

