Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

