Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,498 ($32.64). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,498 ($32.64), with a volume of 110 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,215.23. The firm has a market cap of £201.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Charles Holroyd bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

About Dewhurst (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

