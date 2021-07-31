DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. DEXTools has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $1.58 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00798650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00085415 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,093,977 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.