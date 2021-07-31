DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. DHI Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.00 on Friday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

