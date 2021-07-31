Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00005693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $19,253.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001884 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00070108 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,617,410 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

