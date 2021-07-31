DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 232,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 124,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $138,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.