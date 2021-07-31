Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,064 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,485 shares of company stock worth $5,227,279. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

