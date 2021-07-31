Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

DFFN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

