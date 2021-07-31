Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.16. 1,819,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,398. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

