Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading 62.4% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1.89 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.78 or 0.00578121 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.