DigitalBits Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $87.77 million and approximately $563,540.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00402458 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.51 or 0.00930054 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,841,983 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

