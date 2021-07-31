Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $283,627.94

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,627.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,880.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.06 or 0.06162928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.71 or 0.01329288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00353116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00126318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.23 or 0.00583155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00346785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.69 or 0.00273843 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,624,003 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.