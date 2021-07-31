Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 813 ($10.62). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 797 ($10.41), with a volume of 44,923 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 737.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

