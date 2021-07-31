Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.02. 139,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,741. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.
