Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Ferroglobe worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 651,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of GSM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.39 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.