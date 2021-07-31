Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.28 Million Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,017,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.63% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 330,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

