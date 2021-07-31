disBalancer (DDOS) Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2.29 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00103605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00134919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,256.57 or 0.99930677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.53 or 0.00819501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,676 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

