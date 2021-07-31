Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

